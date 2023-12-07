Use 20% stubble in brick-kilns to reduce pollution: Punjab minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

Mining and Geology Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Wednesday held meetings with crusher owners, mining contractors and brick-kiln owners to ensure the availability of affordable sand and gravel, stop illegal mining activities and ensure proper disposal of paddy stubble to promote a pollution-free state.

During the meetings at Punjab Bhawan, the Cabinet minister highlighted the issue stubble burning in the state. He urged brick-kiln owners to use a minimum of 20 per cent stubble in their kilns to make the state pollution-free. He also announced an upcoming meeting involving stakeholder departments such as, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Environment Department and brick-kiln owners to initiate actions in this direction.

He assured the brick-kiln owners that their demand for permission of digging soil up to two hectares would be sympathetically considered and a decision on fulfilling this long-standing issue would be made soon.

During the meeting with the mining contractors, the minister asked them to work in a transparent and clean manner, acknowledging the contractors’ compliance with legal guidelines and assured them of full administrative support. In response to the contractors’ demand to use poclain machines for mining, the minister assured them it would be considered.

Similarly, Jouramajra listened to their concerns and assured them that the government would look into the policies of other states to ensure affordable sand and gravel for the public and promote the crusher business. Regarding the owners’ demand for mining site leases, he promised to review the matter and make an appropriate decision.

Ensure affordable sand availability

