‘Use balers to manage straw’

New Delhi, November 9
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney today said Punjab needs a proactive policy towards reusing stubble in sectors like paper, pulp, cement bricks and bio-mass.
The MP said there was a need to make the use of balers alongside combine harvesters, as balers can turn stubble into bales of straw that can be transported to the nearest utility for productive use. The straw can be used in the paper and pulp industry, cement bricks manufacturing, biogas and bioethanol production. He said farmers can become entrepreneurs through productive use of straw.
The Centre should encourage free renting of balers through Block Development Officers with NABARD like agency, he added.
