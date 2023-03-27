Use fertilisers judiciously: PAU experts

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 26

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has recommended a sex pheromone-based SPLAT technology for effective management of bollworm in cotton, which dominates the agro-sector in Bathinda.

This was stated by PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal while addressing a gathering of farmers during the kisan mela at the Regional Research Station (RRS), Bathinda. The theme of the mela was “Aao kheti karch khataiye, vaadu paani khaad na paiye” (Reduce farm expenses by making judicious use of water and fertilisers).

The chief guest on the occasion Dr Kiranjeet Kaur Gill, member, board of management, PAU, lauded RRS, Bathinda, for cotton research, which she claimed was acclaimed worldwide.

She also urged farmers to conserve water by diversifying their cropping system by sowing pulses like summer moong, oilseeds, sugarcane, fruits, vegetables and opting agro-forestry.

She said the area under fruits in the state had seen a jump by 3,000 hectares during the last year. She said the year 2023 had been declared as the International Year of Millets.

She appealed to farmers to bring some area under the millet cultivation. She also suggested introducing a diploma course in insecticides and pesticides at the PAU.