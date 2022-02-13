Usher in change, AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann urges voters in Dhuri

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, February 12

Punjab AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann on Saturday visited various villages of Dhuri constituency. He targeted his political opponents and announced that AAP would bring development across Punjab after the formation of its government.

Mann along with his friend and singer Karamjit Anmol sang the famous song of ‘Chadda Rahi Ve Surja Kamiyan De Vehre’ and appealed to the people to bring a new light to Punjab by electing the AAP government.

“The change will bring happiness, prosperity and opportunities in every nook and corner of the state. Corruption and mafia will end,” said Mann, promising big industrial projects to Dhuri and other areas of Punjab.

“All other parties have failed to take required steps for the development of area. The leaders of these traditional parties have done the development of their families only. Now, it’s time to vote for yourself,” said Mann.

