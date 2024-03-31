Uttarakhand gurdwara murder: FIR against 5

Rudrapur, March 30
Five people, including a retired IAS officer, have been booked in connection with the killing of the dera kar seva chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, the police said on Saturday.
Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead on Thursday on the shrine’s premises by two men on a motorcycle.
Those named in the FIR include the two assailants — Sarabjit Singh and Amarjeet Singh — IAS officer Harbans Singh Chugh who heads the Nanakmatta Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, Baba Anup Singh and Pritam Singh Sandhu, vice-president of a regional Sikh outfit, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC said. The FIR was lodged on Friday, he said.
Sarabjit Singh is a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab and Amarjeet Singh hails from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. Three others, including the retired IAS officer, have been named in the FIR as the complainant had raised suspicion about their role, the SSP said.
The dera kar seva chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara was sitting in a chair when he was shot with a rifle by the shooter who was riding pillion. He was rushed to a hospital in Khatima where he died during treatment.
The Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara is a revered Sikh shrine located on the Rudrapur-Tanakpur road.
