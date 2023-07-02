Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman for Punjabi poet

Chandigarh, July 1
Punjabi poet Gurdip was conferred with the Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman here on Friday. A resident of Resham Majri village in Dehradun district, Gurdip is the first Punjabi litterateur to be conferred with the award instituted by the Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan for his contribution to poetry.
Gurdip, who has his roots in Surkhpur village of Kapurthala in Punjab, has been living in Uttarakhand since the past six decades. Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami bestowed the award on Gurdip.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says Finance Minister
Wants momentum to continue to power economy
Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11
Delhi ordinance issue to rock session, some proceedings to b...