Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman for Punjabi poet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

Punjabi poet Gurdip was conferred with the Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman here on Friday. A resident of Resham Majri village in Dehradun district, Gurdip is the first Punjabi litterateur to be conferred with the award instituted by the Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan for his contribution to poetry.

Gurdip, who has his roots in Surkhpur village of Kapurthala in Punjab, has been living in Uttarakhand since the past six decades. Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami bestowed the award on Gurdip.