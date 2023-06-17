Uzbek national remanded in 5-day police custody

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, June 16

Uzbekistan national Tangiyarova Ozoda, alias Sevinch, who was apprehended near near Gatti Rajoke village along the International Border (IB) on Wednesday, was today produced before the court.

The Civil Judge Senior Division remanded her to five-day police custody. She was booked under Section 3 of the Indian Passport Act and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act. The central and the state agencies have been questioning her about her motive.

Sources said Sevinch would probably be questioned further at the Joint Interrogation Centre in Amritsar. Senior officials said they were in touch with Uzbekistan Embassy to find out more details about her.

Sevinch reportedly came to India on a tourist visa for six months, however, she did not return. Moreover, the police have recovered two separate identity cards from her phones.