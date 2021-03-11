Vacate shamlat land by May 31: Punjab CM to encroachers

Chandigarh, May 11
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday categorically warned all those persons having government or panchayat land in illegal possession to immediately hand over the land to the government by May 31.
In a tweet, Mann reiterated his government’s firm commitment to get such land vacated from anyone, including politicians and officers. The CM warned that in case the land was not voluntarily surrendered, then the government would be forced to register fresh FIRs against erring persons, besides making them to pay previous liabilities accrued on the illegally possessed land.
It has been learnt that of the 6.68 lakh acres of panchayati land, 18,412 acres is under illegal occupation. The maximum land under illegal occupation is in Patiala (3,885 acres).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold
Says it expects Centre, states not to file fresh cases under...
Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape
Division Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Hari Sh...
Wheat output dips, experts for cap on exports
Flour prices up, say beware of private players
FCRA violations: 6 MHA officials among 14 held; Rs 3.21 cr seized
They indulged in corrupt practices as regards NGO’s FCRA reg...