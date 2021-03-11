Vacate shamlat land by May 31: Punjab CM to encroachers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday categorically warned all those persons having government or panchayat land in illegal possession to immediately hand over the land to the government by May 31.

In a tweet, Mann reiterated his government’s firm commitment to get such land vacated from anyone, including politicians and officers. The CM warned that in case the land was not voluntarily surrendered, then the government would be forced to register fresh FIRs against erring persons, besides making them to pay previous liabilities accrued on the illegally possessed land.

It has been learnt that of the 6.68 lakh acres of panchayati land, 18,412 acres is under illegal occupation. The maximum land under illegal occupation is in Patiala (3,885 acres).