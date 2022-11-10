Vaccination drive in Abohar slums

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 9

On the guidelines of the World Health Organisation, vaccination camps were organised by the Health Department in slum areas today and hundreds of children were vaccinated.

Nodal officer of the campaign Dr Saheb Ram and postpartum unit in-charge Laxmi Rani said vaccination camps were organised at 11 places, including New Dharam Nagri, Thakar Abadi, Panjpeer Nagar and slums located in Indira Nagri. “Children upto 16 years of age have been vaccinated against all types of diseases. It is often seen that slum dwellers move here and there, due to which their children are deprived of vaccination, so these camps have been started to cover the left-out children,” she said.

Laxmi Rani said free immunisation of children was done in the PP unit of the Civil Hospital. If slum dwellers change their place, they could go to the hospital and get their children vaccinated, she added.

