Vaccination resumes in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 23

The vaccination programme for women and kids that had been suspended for the past two months due to the Covid pandemic was resumed today at 11 places in the city apart from the Subdivisional Civil Hospital, in which about 1,500 women and children were vaccinated.

Postpartum Unit incharge Lakshmi Rani and Dinesh Rani said on Wednesday, special vaccination camps were organised at 11 places in the city. About 214 women and children were vaccinated in the unit, in other camps set up by the ANMs, children were vaccinated against polio, tuberculosis, whooping cough, tetanus, pneumonia, rotavirus, measles, rubella etc. About 1,300 vaccines were administered to protect them against the diseases.

Laxmi Rani said after two months such camps had been organised to give relief to women and children. From now onwards, the camp will be held each Wednesday, covering pregnant women and children who have been left out of vaccination.