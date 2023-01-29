Valour of ‘Rajindra Sikhs’ resonates at Patiala Military Lit Fest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 28

It was a packed house at Khalsa College’s auditorium, the venue for the Military Literature Festival, as part of the Patiala Heritage Festival.

Cabinet Minister Dr Balbir Singh, who was the chief guest, urged the youth to shun drugs and contribute to nation-building by joining the armed forces.

A jawan briefs girls during Military Literature Festival on Saturday. Rajesh Sachar

The minister said, “The government is fully committed to eradicate drug menace and put an end to gangster culture in Punjab.”

Lieutenant General TS Shergill, chairman of the Military Literature Festival, expressed gratitude to CM Bhagwant Mann for extending outreach of the armed forces to the rural segment.

Panel discussions were held on three topics — Shaheed Bhagat Singh; Pakistan, China and Ukraine with implications for India and the Contribution and Role of Patiala State Forces in the 1947 war.

The gallant history of ‘Rajindra Sikhs’, now known as 15 Punjab, received a standing ovation from youngsters as they learnt about the bravery of Patiala Sikhs, who had participated in the World War I, World War II and the 1947 war immediately after Independence.

Other events like ‘Clarion Call’ theatre, war drums, martial dance and archery arena were showstoppers. Scores of youngsters could be seen at the recruitment counselling centre and experiencing main battle tanks put on the display.

Ten ‘Veer naris’ were also honoured on the occasion.

Tomorrow, a bike rally ‘Brave Hearts Bikers Rally’ will start from Polo Ground. The ‘Kavi Darbar’ has been scheduled at Languages Department on January 30. On February 3, an aero modelling show has been planned at the Civil Aviation Club.

Major General Puneet Ahuja, commander of the Patiala-based Black Elephant Division of the Army, said the presence of veterans and youngsters in the Military Literature Festival had made the event successful.

He said, “As Patiala holds a special place in the context of military history, the Army will provide all possible support to the civil administration for such events in future as well.”

Speakers included Dr Manpreet Mehnaz, RK Kaushik, Dr Harjeshwar Singh, Jaswant Jaffar, Lt Gen K Davar, Lt Gen KJ Singh, Lt Gen Anil Ahuja, Maj Gen AP Singh, Maj Gen Harvijay Singh, Dr Kamal Kinger, Lt Gen HS Panag and Dr AS Sekhon.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney thanked the Army for their support.