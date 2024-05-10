Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha refutes claims of withdrawing papers from Khadoor Sahib

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

Refuting the fake news being circulated on social media, the SAD candidate contesting for Khadoor Sahib seat in the Lok Sabha elections,

Virsa Singh Valtoha, said he was very much in the field to oust his competitors.

On social media, a fake news was being run with the logo of a vernacular channel that Virsa Singh Valtoha has withdrawn his candidature.

Valtoha said that the opponents have been adopting mischievous moves to misguide the residents of Khadoor Sahib constituency.

“It was fake news being spread by my opponents who seem to have accepted their defeat before the elections. I warn them to desist from such mischievous practices and misguiding the people. I do not come under the category of those who run away from the field, rather I am the one who makes my opponent run. What to talk of ‘panth’ when my competitors stoop to so low. I ask them to contest the elections in a democratic manner,” he said.

