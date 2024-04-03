Value addition in floriculture to give push to farmers’ income

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 2

In order to enhance the income of farmers, stress is being laid on value addition in the field of floriculture. Floriculture can prove to be a very lucrative profession as it can help in receiving great returns, and it needs to be promoted in the state.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) recently received a Rs 50 lakh project from the state government for value addition of flowers. PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Gosal said the amount would be used for procurement of equipment and value addition in six different categories, including dry flowers for decoration and other purposes, essential oil extraction, pigment extraction for making edible colours, organic gulal and edibles.

Approximately 250 farmers engaged in floriculture are associated with PAU, while their total number in the state will be more.

“Value addition in flowers is a good source of income. In dry flower segments, multiple options are available as these can be used in flower arrangements, wreaths, jewellery, gulal, epoxy resin encapsulation, candle making, petal embedded handmade paper and pot pourries, etc,” said Parminder Singh, Head of Floriculture and Landscaping Department.

Processed products include essential oils, absolutes, concrete, petal jam, jelly, ready to serve beverages, wine, floral tea, rose hip juice, poultry feed, insect repellent, floral dyes, cosmetics such as calendula cream, rose water, rose cream, etc.

“Apart from these, the most sought out will be essential oil segment as the demand for essential oils is rising in the food and beverage, aromatherapy, fragrance, cosmetic, and personal care industries. These play a significant role in the flavouring and fragrance industries, in addition to being used in the food processing and industrial seasoning industries,” added Dr Singh.

Additionally, as customers become more aware of their health, they are drawn to organic foods and beverages that contain plant-based essential oils.

The market is expected to grow in the coming times. The university will first work upon the technology and then pass it in to the farmers for their benefit.

