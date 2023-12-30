Vande Bharat to halt at Jalandhar Cantt, Phagwara

PHAGWARA, DECEMBER 29
Railway Board Executive Director Neeraj Kumar Mouriya today approved the stoppage of 22487/88 Delhi-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express train at Phagwara and Jalandhar Cantt stations. The decision was taken in response to a letter from Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash, on December 27.
The train would be received and welcomed at Phagwara station tomorrow morning.
