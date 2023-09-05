Varsity teachers to observe black day today

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 4

While the government will honour schoolteachers at a state-level function on Teachers’ Day, college and university teachers will observe it as black day. The Punjab Federation of University College Teachers’ Organisation (PFUCTO) has expressed solidarity with the teachers.

Salary, vacancies key issues The govt has failed to release the salaries as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations and fill posts of teacher for long.

Teachers at government colleges said the step had been initiated as the government had failed to release the salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations and fill posts of teacher for long.

Amrit Samra, president of the Government College Teachers’ Association (GCTA), said they would hold classes but observe the day as black day. As many as 2,100 posts of teacher were lying vacant while merely 150 teachers are deputed.

He said they would sport black ribbons as mark of protest. “There is no reason to celebrate Teachers’ Day. We will hold protests, if the government fails to pay heed to our demands,” he said.

The faculty members of Punjabi University, Patiala, have already been holding protests over their demand for timely disbursal of salaries.

Maninder Singh, secretary of the University Teachers’ Association, said they would also observe the day as black day. “We are already holding an agitation,” he said. The faculty members had been holding a pen-down strike for the timely release of salaries.

Jagwant Singh, general secretary, PFUCTO, said teachers had to look after a cluster of colleges. “The salary crisis in Punjabi University, Patiala, remains unresolved despite several assurances.”