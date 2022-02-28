Varying claims by parties on Dera Sacha Sauda vote

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, February 27

Amid claims by leaders of various political parties of having received votes of Dera Sacha Sauda followers, suspense over the real beneficiaries continues to prevail. Members of the dera’s political wing confirmed they had taken the decision to vote for various candidates after taking feedback from followers.

The dera has a large following and can influence the outcome in a majority of the constituencies of the Malwa belt. A day before polling, there were reports that the dera had extended support to SAD and BJP. Still at many places, confusion prevailed on the day of polling.

“Dera followers have supported Congress candidates at many places as in this election, followers applied their own minds and did not go by the political wing’s diktat,” claimed Satish Kansal, a senior Congress leader from Sangrur.

However, Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema said the dera factor had failed to impact voting this time. “The AAP got a large number of dera vote,” said Cheema.

Ram Singh, a member of the dera’s political wing, said they did not impose diktat on followers.

