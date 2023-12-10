VB arrests 2 ex-registrars in fake pharmacy certificates scam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested two former registrars and one superintendent of the Punjab State Pharmacy Council (PSPC) for their involvement in committing severe irregularities related to the registration and issuance of certificates to pharmacists, allegedly in collaboration with privately owned pharmacy institutions.

A spokesperson of the state VB today said the arrested individuals are Parveen Kumar Bhardwaj, Dr Tejbir Singh (both former Registrars), and Ashok Kumar, Accountant (presently superintendent), following their implication in vigilance inquiry no. 04/2019.

VB police station, Economic Offence Wing, Ludhiana, has registered a case under Sections 420, 465, 466, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC. The VB investigation would further scrutinise the roles of other officials, employees and clerks of PSPC, along with individuals associated with private colleges, he added.

He added that Parveen Kumar Bhardwaj served as registrar of PSPC on various occasions from 2001 to 2009 and from December 24, 2013 to March 25, 2015 while Dr Tejbir Singh held the position from August 23, 2013 to December 24, 2013. Ashok Kumar, Accountant, was also involved, according to the findings of the vigilance inquiry. He further informed that the investigation revealed crucial oversights in the verification process during the registration of pharmacists. Investigations led to the discovery of numerous fake D-Pharmacy certificates during routine inspections.

It became evident that stringent protocols and mandated educational qualifications were disregarded by the accused registrars and officials during the admission process for D-Pharmacy courses across 105 pharmacy colleges in Punjab.

The Punjab State Technical Education Board, responsible for conducting online counselling for admissions in state government colleges, encountered persistent vacancies in private institutions. To fill these seats, private colleges allegedly admitted students from other states in connivance with the said Registrars and officials of PSPC without obtaining mandatory migration certificates.

Moreover, several students gained admission to the D-Pharmacy course by possessing the requisite 10+2 educational qualifications in medical or non-medical streams privately whereas it has to be passed regularly and by attending science practicals.

The spokesperson informed that officials and employees of the PSPC collaborated with privately owned pharmacy colleges, allowing admissions without mandatory migration certificates and without verifying the 10+2 certificates.

Furthermore, discrepancies emerged regarding the approval and registration process of certificates issued by education boards accredited by the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE). The PSPC officials, in collusion with principals and organisers of private colleges, facilitated the registration of candidates from these boards, allowing them to secure employment in various departments and establish medical shops.

Despite multiple letters from 2016 to 2023 requesting remarks on verification reports, the PSPC failed to furnish necessary remarks on numerous occasions, highlighting the pending nature of the inquiry.

Swaranjeet Singh, convener, Paramedical and Health Employees Front, who blew the whistle on the scam in 2014 after getting information under RTI said this scandal is much beyond than these three people and runs into hundreds of crores.

