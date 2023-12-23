VB arrests ASI in graft case

Faridkot, December 22
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested ASI Harvinder Singh of Sadar police station, Faridkot, while taking a bribe of Rs 11,500.
In a complaint to the VB, Dilpreet Singh, a resident of Golewala village in Faridkot district, accused the ASI of demanding Rs 15,000 in exchange for accepting a surety bond in a police case registered against him and his brother. The VB laid a trap after the initial investigation of this complaint and caught the ASI red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 11,500 from the complainant. — TNS
