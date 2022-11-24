VB arrests Jalandhar agent in vehicle fitness certificate racket

Chandigarh November 23
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested Surjit Singh, a private agent and resident of New Kalgidhar Avenue, Jalandhar, who allegedly colluded with Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), Jalandhar, Naresh Kaler. They were allegedly issuing fitness certificates by taking a bribe without inspecting commercial and private vehicles. The VB has confiscated a mobile and computer from Surjit Singh’s office.
Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson for the VB said the bureau had conducted a surprise checking at the office of the MVI and exposed an organised corruption racket on a large scale in connivance with private agents.
He said a case was registered on August 23 at the VB police station, Jalandhar. In this case, seven accused were absconding and of them Naresh Kaler, who was “defrauding” the government by issuing fitness certificates of vehicles, had already been arrested.
Besides, Rampal, alias Radhe, Paramjit Bedi and Mohan Lal, alias Kalu (private agents) had also been arrested.
