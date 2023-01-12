Punjab Vigilance Bureau chief cites SC verdicts for action against ‘corrupt’ officials

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, January 11

While the PCS Officers’ Association withdrew its mass casual leave call and resumed duties today, the issue of naming IAS officer Neelima in the PSIEC land bifurcation case hangs in balance.

Even as the Vigilance Bureau chief Varinder Kumar reiterated his stand that no prior approval was needed to register an FIR in the PSIEC land allotment case, the IAS officers’ lobby seemed pushed to the wall to clarify its stand.

An FAQ in the case was uploaded on the website of “Invest Punjab”, clarifying each and every allegation levelled against then PSIEC officials in the sale of 25-acre land to a real estate developer, its bifurcation and the rules under which the bifurcation was allowed.

However, since Chief Secretary VK Janjua had not submitted the report to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the matter till the evening, it led to some heartburn.

Sources say that the Chief Secretary was preparing the report and will get it legally vetted, before submitting it to the CM on Thursday.

A meeting of IAS officers, scheduled to be held today with the CM, was postponed. Mann had said he had sought a report from the Chief Secretary and no coercive action would be taken. The association was also assured that the case would be re-examined.

Members of the IAS Officers’ Association were told that the Chief Secretary had reiterated that the standard-operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed when dealing with any case of corruption against an officer. A committee comprising the Chief Secretary, Secretary, Personnel, and Secretary, Vigilance, would ensure that the SOPs released on January 9 would be followed in future, said Additional Chief Secretary to the CM, A Venu Prasad.

Earlier in the day, the Vigilance Bureau chief met Janjua and reportedly cited four apex court judgments that allowed for the police action in dealing with corrupt officials without taking prior approval under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Sources said a representation had also been sent by Neelima to the CM, urging him to direct the VB to drop charges against her, stating that the charges were false and frivolous.

A reply to the queries by the VB has come out in public domain. The reply, a copy of which is with The Tribune, was reportedly submitted by the PSIEC to the VB on December 15. This reply says that there is no illegality in the sale of the plot. Moreover, a list of plot holders in the township includes name of a relative of a senior police officer.

VB gets production warrant against ex-minister Arora

Chandigarh: The Vigilance Bureau has obtained production warrant against former minister Sham Sunder Arora for questioning in the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation scam in which IAS officer Neelima and several others had been recently booked. A Vigilance officials said the ex-minister, who is lodged in the Ropar jail regarding a forest scam, would be presented before a judicial magistrate tomorrow.