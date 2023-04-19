VB files chargesheet against MLA Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 18

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has filed a chargesheet against Bathinda (Rural) MLA Amit Ratan Kotfatta and his PA Rashim Garg in a bribery case.

A spokesperson said that on February 16, a Vigilance team registered a corruption case against Garg after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh. The MLA was arrested on February 22 as the PA had received the bribe on his behalf.

He added that a grant of Rs 25 lakh was issued by the government under the 15th Finance Commission during the year 2022-23 for Ghuda village in the district.

Garg had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the sarpanch of the village. He was arrested for taking the bribe to facilitate the release of the said grant.

During the investigation, it came to light that the bribe was taken on the directions of MLA Kotfatta.

Apart from this, the PA had taken a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from Gurdas Singh of the village for getting him the nambardari of his village.

On the basis of these findings, the VB has added Section 120-B of the IPC in the said case and nominated the MLA in the case. Both the accused are in judicial custody.