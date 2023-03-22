Punjab VB for inquiry into out-of-turn allotment of industrial plots

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, March 21

Smelling a big scam in the ‘out-of-turn allotment’ of industrial plots to political bigwigs by the Industries and Commerce Department, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has written to the government for a probe.

In a sequel to investigation into the industrial plot allotment scam by the VB, the violation of rules in the allotment of industrial plots has surfaced. A communication to Chief Secretary VK Janjua by the Special DGP-cum-Chief Director, VB, Varinder Kumar says plots were allotted plots to political bigwigs and their families or family members of officers to get undue financial benefit.

A majority of such allottees did not set up industrial units but sold the plots to investors at profit. The quota plots continue to change hands in connivance with government officials, says the communication.

The VB has also sought investigations into the acquisition of 600 acres acquired by the department in Mundian Kalana, Mundian Khurd and Nangli Nicchi villages in Ludhiana district at a low cost and allotting the same in large chunks to a few allottees to set up large-scale industries.

After remaining vacant for long, many plots have been converted into commercial and residential colonies without paying any change of land use fee. A proper investigation needs to be carried out to unearth the truth and loss to the state exchequer, the VB has pointed out.

It has been pointed out that more than 5,000 acres in form of industrial plots are lying vacant in industrial estates. “If the government comes out with a policy for change of land use, it can generate a huge revenue,” the communication says. The VB has also sought an extensive inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the allotment, regularisation and bifurcation of industrial plots to break the nexus among politicians, officials, and land mafia.