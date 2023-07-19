VB gets Popli's 2-day remand

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 18

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) was today granted two-day police remand of IAS officer Sanjay Popli, accused in a disproportionate assets case.

A spokesperson for the VB said Popli was produced before the court of the CJM, Mohali, after obtaining a production warrant. The court remanded him in two-day police custody.

#Mohali #Sanjay Popli