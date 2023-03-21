Punjab VB grills ex-minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar for 7 hours in DA case

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 20

State BJP general secretary and former Cabinet minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar was today questioned by the Vigilance Bureau for seven hours on a complaint pertaining to disproportionate assets.

Former MLA vaid also questioned Ludhiana: In an inquiry related to disproportionate assets, the Vigilance Bureau questioned former Congress MLA and ex-bureaucrat Kuldeep Singh Vaid for more than six hours in Ludhiana on Monday.

SSP, Vigilance, Ludhiana, Ravinderpal Singh said Vaid had reached Vigilance Bureau office around 11 am. He was questioned for nearly six-and-a half hours.

The SSP said the information being shared by Vaid would be verified. — TNS

After the complaint was received by the Vigilance Department, a notice to appear was issued to Kangar, who appeared before the VB at the Bathinda Vigilance office on Monday. Meanwhile, no one was allowed inside the Vigilance office till the interrogation continued.

According to information, Kangar reached the office of the SSP, Vigilance, at 10 am, and he left at 5 pm. The authorities were tight-lipped about questions asked by the VB.On the other hand, Kangar said after receiving the VB notice, he had come for questioning in the disproportionate assets case.

Claiming that a conspiracy was being hatched to defame him, Kangar said the VB did not reveal the name of the complainant.

Kangar said if he was guilty then he must be punished, but the truth would come out in front of everyone. Apart from this, he also accused Vigilance officials of misbehaving with him despite being a former minister.