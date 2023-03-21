Punjab VB grills ex-minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar for 7 hours in DA case

Bathinda, March 20
State BJP general secretary and former Cabinet minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar was today questioned by the Vigilance Bureau for seven hours on a complaint pertaining to disproportionate assets.
Former MLA vaid also questioned
- Ludhiana: In an inquiry related to disproportionate assets, the Vigilance Bureau questioned former Congress MLA and ex-bureaucrat Kuldeep Singh Vaid for more than six hours in Ludhiana on Monday.
- SSP, Vigilance, Ludhiana, Ravinderpal Singh said Vaid had reached Vigilance Bureau office around 11 am. He was questioned for nearly six-and-a half hours.
- The SSP said the information being shared by Vaid would be verified. — TNS
After the complaint was received by the Vigilance Department, a notice to appear was issued to Kangar, who appeared before the VB at the Bathinda Vigilance office on Monday. Meanwhile, no one was allowed inside the Vigilance office till the interrogation continued.
According to information, Kangar reached the office of the SSP, Vigilance, at 10 am, and he left at 5 pm. The authorities were tight-lipped about questions asked by the VB.On the other hand, Kangar said after receiving the VB notice, he had come for questioning in the disproportionate assets case.
Claiming that a conspiracy was being hatched to defame him, Kangar said the VB did not reveal the name of the complainant.
Kangar said if he was guilty then he must be punished, but the truth would come out in front of everyone. Apart from this, he also accused Vigilance officials of misbehaving with him despite being a former minister.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4
A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh fro...
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon
Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...
Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco
2 bearded men wearing a cap poured flammable material at the...
San Francisco Police urged to take immediate action against those responsible for Indian consulate vandalism
Indian-Americans express outrage at the incidents of vandali...
Can't confirm: US on providing real-time intelligence to India to tackle China last year
Pentagon provided real-time intelligence to Indian Army on I...