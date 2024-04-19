VB nabs ASI for accepting bribe

Chandigarh, April 18
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested an ASI Gurpreet Singh, posted at the Jodhewal Police Station, Ludhiana, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,500.
A spokesperson said the ASI had been arrested on the complaint of Vijay Kumar of Kakowal, Ludhiana. He said the ASI had sought bribe for submitting a chargesheet in a case registered by him.
