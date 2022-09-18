VB nabs havildar for bribe

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib: The VB has nabbed a havildar and another person for allegedly taking a bribe. Inspector Pritpal Singh said Havildar Harpreet Singh had accompanied officials of the PSPCL during a raid at the house of Tarlochan Singh in Mandi Gobindgarh and had demanded Rs 15,000 to settle the issue. The the deal was struck for Rs 5,000. Tarlochan said the havildar had sent Karamjit Singh, alias Kama, to collect the amount, who was caught red-handed. OC

Polio campaign from Sept 18

Chandigarh: Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra has said the department was all set to launch a Pulse Polio campaign for which 11,865 teams had been formed. As many as 14,83,072 children up to the age of five would be given polio drops from September 18 to 20. TNS

Strengthen Eduset infra: CS

Chandigarh: Chief Secretary (CS) Vijay Kumar Janjua emphasised the need for strengthening the Eduset infrastructure at the 28th Board of Governors meeting of the Punjab Information and Communication Technology Education Society. He said in the current era of competition, computer education for students needed special attention and the society could play a crucial role in it. TNS

3 arrested with 80-gm heroin

Sangrur: The police have arrested three persons with heroin. “Ranjit Singh, Pargat Singh and Beant Singh were nabbed and 80 gm of heroin was seized from them. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act,” said ASI Kashmir Singh. TNS

Eight arrested in Muktsar

Muktsar: The district police on Saturday conducted a search operation and caught eight persons carrying 96.5-gm heroin. Muktsar SSP Sachin Gupta said four cases were registered under the NDPS Act.