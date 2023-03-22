VB quizzes ex-minister Vijay Inder Singla for over 4 hours

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 21

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today questioned former Congress minister Vijay Inder Singla for around four and half hours at its Sangrur office on a complaint pertaining to disproportionate assets (DA). The VB has sought various documents from Singla, who claimed he was innocent.

Singla reached the Sangrur VB office around 11.30 pm and his questioning continued till 4 pm. He came out from the office at 4.30 pm. Singla said all his assets were already in the public domain.

“I have hidden nothing and always submitted my asset details in Vidhan Sabha on time. I have also mentioned all details of my assets in an election affidavit. VB officials asked me about my properties like my houses in Patiala and Sangrur and various works of government departments, I supervised when I was a minister in the previous Congress government. I have answered all their questions,” said Singla.

Singla said he would cooperate in every inquiry and submit all documents required by the VB. Singla also said if the VB needs any document through email, he would send it. “If the VB asks me to appear again, I will come at its office,” Singla added.

“I have taken many initiatives for the development of Punjab when I was a minister. I am ready to answer all questions of the VB,” said Singla.

Interestingly, when Singla was being questioned, some locals reached the VB office and alleged corruption in developmental works when he was minister. They also raised slogans against Singla. After getting information, local Congress leaders also reached the VB office. Situation remained tense for around three hours. Senior officials had to depute Anti-Riot Police in front of the VB office to keep both sides away from the spot.

A VB team led by Patiala SSP Jagatpreet Singh questioned Singla. “We have sought various documents from Singla pertaining to an inquiry into the DA complaint. After verifying documents, he can be called again if the need arises,” the SSP said.

