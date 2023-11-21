VB quizzes Manpreet

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 20

Former Finance Minister and BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal today appeared at the Vigilance Bureau office for the third time in the plot allotment purchase case.

Manpreet, who reached the VB office at 11:30 am, was interrogated for around four hours. He presented the original copy of the agreement made at the time of purchase and sale of the plots.

The VB sleuths also asked for the documents related to a flat purchased by him in Gurugram.

Manpreet while talking to mediapersons, said, “Even if the VB calls me 100 times, I am ready to appear before them.”

The VB had named eight accused in this case, including Manpreet, the then BDA administrator Bikramjit Singh Shergill, the then BDA superintendent Pankaj Kalia, Rajiv Kumar, Vikas Arora, Amandeep, liquor baron Jaswinder Singh Jugnu and advocate Sanjeev Kumar.

So far, only Rajiv, Vikas and Amandeep have been arrested, while five others have got anticipatory bail.

