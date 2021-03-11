Vigilance Bureau raid on Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s Amloh house goes on for five hours

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 7

A Vigilance Bureau team led by Inspector Devinder Singh conducted a search of Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s Amloh house for more than five hours.

The family expressed resentment over the manner in which the team entered the house by scaling the boundary wall.

Nobody was allowed to enter the house during the search operation. A lawyer of the former minister demanded a search warrant, but was not shown to him. The Inspector said nothing incriminating was found.

#sadhu singh dharamsot