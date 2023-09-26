VB raids farmhouse to arrest ex-minister Manpreet Singh Badal

Tribune News Service

Badal (Muktsar), Sept 25

A team of Vigilance sleuths today raided a farmhouse of former Finance Minister and BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal at Badal village to arrest him.

As Manpreet was not at the farmhouse, the VB team had to return empty-handed.

Before leaving, Kulwant Singh, DSP, Vigilance Bureau, Bathinda, said, “The raid lasted for nearly an hour. We thoroughly searched Manpreet Badal’s house. He was not here. We didn’t find any objectionable record. Our teams visited various places to search for him today.” The VB team came in eight to 10 vehicles and was led by two DSPs. It reached here around 4:40 pm.

