VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 30

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) is engaged in raids to arrest former Finance Minister of Punjab Manpreet Singh Badal for causing a loss of Rs 65 lakh to the state government in plots purchase case.

On Saturday, the vigilance team raided the residence of Jaswinder Singh, alias Jugnu, who is considered very close to Manpreet.

When the team reached Jugnu’s house, it was locked. The team also asked neighbours, but no one knew anything. So it went back. Another team raided Jugnu’s house at Baho Yatri village, but no one was found there.

On the other hand, hotelier Rajiv Kumar, businessman Vikas Arora and contractor worker Amandeep Singh, who were arrested in connection with the scam of buying a plot in Model Town Phase I, were produced in court on Saturday, which sent them to judicial remand at Central Jail.

#Manpreet Badal