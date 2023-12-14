Punjab: VB 'scare' makes Congress shed aggressive posturing on AAP

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, December 13

The ‘fear’ of Vigilance cases seems to have put Congress leaders on the back foot.

A strong critic of the AAP government, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has gone silent during the recent times.

Recently, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the government was probing the fabrication of roadways’ buses, which were purchased when Warring was the Transport Minister.

A senior Congress leader said, “Four Congress leaders have been jailed and more are under the Vigilance Bureau lens. It has sent a strong message to our workers and leaders to be careful. No action has been taken against any other political party, especially, SAD, whose leaders have also spoken against the AAP government.”

The aggressive posturing of the party leaders was also found ‘missing’ in the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said he had been consistent on hitting out at the AAP government on various issues.

Surprisingly, the party which spearheadeds action against former SAD Minister Bikram Majithia in a drug case has been silent on the issue. Speaking on condition of anonymity, another Congress leader, said “None of our senior leaders have uttered a word why cops are delaying chargesheet against Bikram Majithia in a drug case registered under the previous government on December 20, 2021.”

Warring termed a war of words between Mann and Majithia as political posturing to ward off public attention of the core issues.

“Not only the AAP, the aggressiveness against the Akali leaders is also missing,” pointed out another Congress leader.

Denying that the Congress was on the back foot, Warring said the party leaders were busy campaigning in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Prior to that, paddy was being harvested, he said.

“From December 21, we are going to hold rallies in Jagraon, Kapurthala and other places to expose the ruling party on law and order, drugs and other burning issues,” said Warring.

“We are restructuring the state unit. You will see the aggression in the coming days. Earlier, the party leaders were busy campaigning in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh,” added the Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

