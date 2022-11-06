VB starts probe into naib tehsildar recruitment 'scam'

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 5

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has started an inquiry into an alleged scam in recruitment of naib tehsildars. The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) had released the result of the exam recently. Thereafter, allegations of scam and cheating were raised by aspirants and leaders of political parties, including Sukhpal Singh Khaira of the Congress and Bikram Majithia of the SAD.

All this while, the PPSC maintained that there was no evidence to suggest that the recruitment process was compromised in any manner.

Aspirants alleged that 11 of the 19 selected general category candidates had earlier failed to secure good marks in other ‘easy’ recruitment exams but topped in the ‘difficult’ naib tehsildar exam.

Aspirants said many of the selected candidates were from nearby villages of Moonak and Patran. They raised suspicion over wrongful conduct of the exam and sought an inquiry into the matter.

Rajesh Kumar, DSP (Headquarters), VB, Mohali, who is conducting the inquiry said, “Our office has received complaints regarding alleged wrongdoings in the naib tehsildar recruitment exam. We have started a preliminary investigation into the matter.”