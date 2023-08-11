VB summons Hamdard

Jalandhar, August 10
Managing Editor of the Ajit Group of Publications Dr Barjinder S Hamdard, IAS officer Vinay Bublani and six XENs of the PWD (B&R) Department have been summoned by the Vigilance Bureau tomorrow.
They have been summoned in connection with the ongoing investigation into the use of funds for Jang-e-Azadi Memorial set up near Kartarpur. The memorial was raised under the supervision of Dr Hamdard and Bublani.
