VB summons Hamdard over memorial row

Jalandhar, May 26

After interrogating former CEO and Secretary of Jang-e-Azadi Memorial, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has issued summons to Dr Barjinder Singh Hamdard, Managing Editor, Ajit Group.

He has been asked to appear in the VB office in Jalandhar on May 29 and was likely to be quizzed with regards to the funds used for the project.

In 2012, then CM Parkash Singh Badal had entrusted Dr Hamdard with concept designing and construction work. The project was built on 25 acres of land at a cost of over Rs 300 crore. Dr Hamdard remained member secretary of the memorial for 11 years and had quit on April 10.

Expressing solidarity with Dr Hamdard, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal said the latest act was an attack on “freedom of press” and this was totally unacceptable in democracy.