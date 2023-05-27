VB summons Hamdard over memorial row

Jalandhar, May 26
After interrogating former CEO and Secretary of Jang-e-Azadi Memorial, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has issued summons to Dr Barjinder Singh Hamdard, Managing Editor, Ajit Group.
He has been asked to appear in the VB office in Jalandhar on May 29 and was likely to be quizzed with regards to the funds used for the project.
In 2012, then CM Parkash Singh Badal had entrusted Dr Hamdard with concept designing and construction work. The project was built on 25 acres of land at a cost of over Rs 300 crore. Dr Hamdard remained member secretary of the memorial for 11 years and had quit on April 10.
Expressing solidarity with Dr Hamdard, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal said the latest act was an attack on “freedom of press” and this was totally unacceptable in democracy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Five judges elevated as high court chief justices; one to retire on May 30
Justice MS Ramachandra Rao of Punjab and Haryana HC appointe...
'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory
The malware is also capable of gaining access to camera, mod...
Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud
Posting the video on Twitter, Modi also urged people to shar...
Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds
Arrested on May 30 last year by the Enforcement Directorate,...
Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for issuance of ordinary passport for three years
Gandhi had surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disq...