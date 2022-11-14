Venture to raise awareness on water conservation launched around Harike Wetland and Beas conservation reserve

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 13

To raise awareness on the conservation and judicious use of fresh water, an innovative venture has been launched around Harike Wetland and the Beas conservation reserve.

The programme involving schoolchildren and farmers belonging to riparian villages was organised by the World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature in collaboration with the Ferozepur wildlife division, the Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation, Punjab, and Krishi Vigyan Kender, Tarn Taran, supported by the DCB Bank.

Learning exercise This programme is a learning exercise for farmers and natives of the riparian areas to understand river biodiversity, especially for the survival of gharials, fish and other aquatic species. —Lakhwinder Singh, DFO, Ferozepur division

To attract schoolchildren of riparian villages, a snake and ladder game, rotating wheel and food chain models were made available in regional language to make them understand about how through daily initiatives they could conserve water and not pollute it for the lack of awareness.

The WWF senior coordinator, river wetlands and water policy, Gitanjali Kanwar, said, “The snake and ladder game that we have been playing since ages has turned out to be a favourite activity and is catching the attention of most children. It has been designed with pictorial reference depicting the conservation and wastage of water. The snake will bite if a participant steps on the wastewater column and similarly, he or she will climb the ladder by stepping on the water conservation column.” She said a series of programmes was planned in which farmers of 45 riparian villages and students of 31 schools had been participating.

The District Forest Officer, Ferozepur Division, Lakhwinder Singh, said, “It is a constant endeavour as a part of our mission to conserve wetland and water resources. This programme is a learning exercise for farmers and natives of the riparian areas to understand river biodiversity, especially for the survival of gharials, fish and other aquatic species.”

He said on the completion of the programme that would last till November 20, the department would present certificates to all participants.

Meanwhile, interactive exhibitions and lectures by experts will be organised to bring home the point.