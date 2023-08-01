Punjab: A Venu Prasad retires, hunt on for next Special CS

Chandigarh, July 31
As Special Chief Secretary to the CM A Venu Prasad hung up his boots after over three decades of service, the government is yet to find his replacement. Sources say that the Secretary to the CM, Ravi Bhagat will lead the team of officers in the CM’s Office.
Initially, the corridors of power were abuzz with speculation that Prasad would be retained in the CMO, post his superannuation. It was earlier believed that a post of Chief Principal Secretary would be created for him. But it became clear last week that the officer would not be retained. Thus, names of two officers – Special Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and Principal Secretary AK Sinha – were doing the rounds for being the likely choice for the top post in the CMO.
