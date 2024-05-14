Verify candidate’s claims before casting vote: MP Dr Amar Singh

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 13

MP and Congress candidate for Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency Dr Amar Singh has called upon eligible voters of the region to verify claims being made by aspirants, including him, about their capabilities, ideologies and political parties launching them for contesting the election.

Appeal was made by Amar Singh and organisers of his campaign in the region during a meeting held at Pohir Road in Ahmedgarh. Deepak Sharma chaired the meeting and Kamal Dhaliwal, president of Indian Overseas Congress was the chief guest during the event coordinated by Kaamil Amar Singh and former Ahmedgarh Municipal Council president Vikas Krishan Tandon.

“Let the final process of nomination and withdrawals be completed we will provide you details of development works undertaken with my efforts and during our government in the state, along with documentary evidence to substantial our claims,” said Singh, adding that comparative account of major candidates in fray will also be provided for ready reference of the voters.

“Our apprehensions have also come true with the sequence of utterances made by the PM Narendra Modi and his colleagues as even a layman can comprehend that the BJP cannot resist from polarising the society on the basis of caste and creed,” said the MP, adding that democratic values would sublime in case the BJP is allowed to constitute government third time.

