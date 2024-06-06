Verify wellbeing of woman ‘sold by live-in partner’ in Bahrain: High Court

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, June 5
The Punjab and Haryana High has ordered urgent measures to verify the wellbeing of a woman allegedly sold by her live-in partner in Bahrain. Justice Alok Jain ordered the immediate forwarding of her address to the Indian Embassy to check on her welfare after asking the parents and the SHO concerned to convene a video call for recording the complete details.
Acting on her parents’ plea, Justice Jain directed the submission of the details to the ministry concerned within 15 days after the call, enabling the Embassy to take prompt action on its basis. The direction came after the counsel for the Union of India told the Bench that the detainee was made to contact her parents through a video call. However, it was not possible for the Embassy to contact and check on her in the absence of the address.
Justice Jain was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the parents based on a video call and communication received from the detainee alleging that she was sold by her live-in partner in Bahrain and was likely to be eliminated anytime.
The Bench, on a previous date of hearing, directed the Union of India to make certain that the Indian Embassy in Qatar looked into the matter with promptitude while ensuring the woman’s wellbeing. The Bench also directed the Union of India to arrange a video call between the woman in Bahrain and her parents for the “correct position” to emerge.
The direction followed the submission of an affidavit by Phillaur Deputy Superintendent of Police Sarvanjit Singh. Among other things, the affidavit detailed that the woman travelled to Bahrain on March 9 with her partner following her the next day.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain
NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...
National Security Adviser Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-US priorities: White House
Sullivan’s visit was discussed during a phone call between P...