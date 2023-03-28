 Verka, Bagha in the race for BJP ticket for Jalandhar byelection : The Tribune India

Verka, Bagha in the race for BJP ticket for Jalandhar byelection

Raj Kumar Verka



Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, March 27

The BJP is in search of a prominent face for the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection.

According to sources, Congress-turncoat and former Cabinet minister Raj Kumar Verka, former chairman of the State Commission for Scheduled Castes Rajesh Bagha and former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Avinash Chander are the front runners for the party ticket.

Rajesh Bagha

Sources said the local leadership of the party was pushing for the name of Bagha. Bagha, who hails from Jalandhar and is member of the saffron party for the past three decades, earlier contested the Phagwara bypoll but lost. He enjoys a good equation with state president Ashwani Sharma. At present, Bagha is the state general secretary of the party.

Verka is also in the fray for the ticket. Sources in the party revealed that the central leadership had shown some interest in Verka. However, Verka said whatever decision party leadership would take, he would abide by.

Two other BJP leaders in the fray are former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Avinash Chander and former IAS officer SR Ladhar.

Former Chief Minister of Gujarat and in-charge of the BJP, Punjab unit, Vijay Rupani will reach Punjab on March 28 as part of his two-day visit to the state. BJP state general secretary Jeevan Gupta said Rupani would come to Jalandhar on the first day of his two-day stay, where he would prepare a strategy for the byelection. He would also hold separate organisational meetings with BJP leaders. Rupani would reach BJP headquarters, Chandigarh, on March 29, where he would also hold separate meetings.

With the untimely death of Congress leader Santokh Chaudhary, the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat has fallen vacant.

2 more in reckoning

  • Two other BJP leaders, who are also in the fray, are former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Avinash Chander and former IAS officer SR Ladhar
  • BJP state incharge Rupani will come to Jalandhar on Tuesday to prepare a strategy for the byelection

