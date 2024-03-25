Verka, Punjab Kings ink pact

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: Verka has partnered with Punjab Kings as an official dairy partner for the IPL 2024. The partnership aims to inspire millions, while highlighting Verka’s dedication to empowerment of farmers and quality dairy production. Dr Kamal Kumar Garg, MD, Verka, said Verka had a legacy of over 60 years, a network of more than 6,000 societies and over 3 lakh farmers. TNS

Man robbed of car

Muktsar: Two masked men on Saturday night snatched a car from Gurpreet Singh in Gidderbaha. The victim complained to the police that the snatchers took the car towards Bharu village. Meanwhile, the police have started investigation in this regard. TNS

Sand-laden carts confiscated

Fazilka: The police have booked an unidentified person for illegal sand mining and confiscated nine sand-laden carts at Nawa Salemshah village. Mining Inspector Yuvraj filed a complaint with the Fazilka police in this regard. The suspect has been booked under Sections 379 of the IPC and 21 of the Mining Act. OC

Five drug peddlers held

Abohar: The police have nabbed five drug peddlers in Sriganganagar on Sunday. Cops seized 30 grams of heroin from Kuldeep Kaku and 20 gm heroin from Kewal Nayak to whom Kaku had allegedly sold the drug. Later, policemen seized 10 grams of heroin from Sonu. A total of 2,000 sedative tablets were seized from Sukhjinder Singh and Vishal Verma of Phoosewala village on Saturday evening.

