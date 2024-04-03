Vet college turns to homoeopathy to treat animals

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 2

In a remarkable move, Sriganganagar Veterinary College in Sriganganagar, 40 km from here, has initiated the treatment of animals using homoeopathy, marking a first in Rajasthan. Following the successful application of homoeopathy in human healthcare, the institution has extended its benefits to the animal welfare.

College dean Dr RPS Baghel on Tuesday emphasised the global precedent set for homoeopathic treatment for animals, citing its origins in countries such as India, where Kerala and Mathura had previously embraced this approach.

Dr Baghel underscored the economic advantage of homoeopathy, noting its affordability compared to conventional veterinary treatments. By adopting homoeopathic remedies, animal care costs are expected to reduce significantly, offering relief to animal keepers burdened by high medical expenses. A pivotal meeting was convened to launch a veterinary course on homoeopathy at the university. Dr Ramveer Sharma, Dr Mahendra Milind, Dr Gagandeep Singh, Dr Lokendra, Dr Charanjit Singh, Dr RK Vishwas and Dr Vinay Sen were present during the meeting, indicating widespread support and collaboration for the endeavour.

The introduction of homoeopathy in animal healthcare not only diversifies treatment options, but also addresses the pressing need for affordable and effective medical solutions. Inaugurating the academic session, Dr Baghel said Tantia University was set to introduce a six-month certificate course in veterinary homoeopathy. The groundbreaking initiative, a first of its kind in the state, aimed at equipping veterinarians with specialised training in effectively administering homoeopathic treatments to animals, he added.

