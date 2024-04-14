VHP leader murdered in Nangal

Tribune News Service

Nangal, April 13

Vishav Hindu Parishad president of Nangal unit, identied as Vikas Bagga, was murdered by unidentified assailants here today. Bagga was known for his vociferous comments on Hindutva in the region.

According to information, Bagga was sitting at his confectionary shop on Railway Road when two youths arrived there around 5 pm and one of those attacked him, leaving Bagga in pool of blood. He was taken to local hospital where he was declared brought dead. It was not clear that what kind of arms were used.

CCTV clips procured from the area showed that two youths — one of them wearing a helmet and the other with his face covered with a cloth — reached his shop at 4.47 pm on a scooter without a registration plate. The youth who was wearing helmet went towards the shop without removing the helmet and returned after one minute. He fled on the scooter with his accomplice who kept on waiting for him.

BJP state working committee member and Anandpur Sahib constituency in-charge Dr Parminder Singh condemned the incident and said that the state government had failed in maintaining law and order.

When contacted, Ropar SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said that it was premature to comment on the motive of his murder by the assailants and the police has started investigation in the case. The arms used in the murder would also be known only after the post mortem, added the SSP.

