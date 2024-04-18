VHP leader’s murder: Former Punjab Speaker Rana KP Singh seeks NIA probe

Tribune News Service

Ropar, April 17

Former Speaker Rana KP Singh has demanded that the investigation into the alleged target killing of VHP leader Vikas Bagga be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as there was involvement of foreign-based terrorists.

Rana, who reached the residence of Bagga to offer condolences, said cops were not capable of conducting such investigations. Bagga was shot dead in Nangal on April 13.

