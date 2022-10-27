Vice-President, family offer prayers at Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 26

The Vice-President (V-P), Jagdeep Dhankhar, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here on Wednesday. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami welcomed dignitaries upon their arrival at the Golden Temple.

Accompanied by his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, daughter and grandson, the V-P partook ‘langar’ while sitting in the ‘pangat’ (line). Later, he performed ‘sewa’ of cleaning utensils at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee Langar Hall.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Golden Temple in Amritsar with his wife, daughter and grandson on Wednesday.

Amid tight security, the V-P and his family took rounds of the ‘parikrama’. The SGPC information officer, Jaswinder Singh Jassi, explained to them the history of the shrine.

After offering prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine, the V-P listened Gurbani kirtan for a few minutes.

The SGPC president submitted a memorandum to the V-P demanding to fulfil the long-pending demand of releasing the ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh political prisoners) languishing in jails of various parts of the country, despite completion of their sentence.

Last month, the SGPC had sought appointment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for a meeting to discuss the same issue, but none could spare time for it.

Dhami said the issue was important for the community as Sikh prisoners had not been released even after completion of their sentences.

“The Centre has not given us time to listen to our demand of releasing ‘Bandi Singhs’ but the V-P’s visit provided us an opportunity to give him our representation pertaining to them,” he said.

In the visitors’ book, the V-P penned his experience as: “Blessed to have visited Darbar Sahib today. The peace, serenity, devotion and sense of service here is an unforgettable experience. A glowing symbol of the sublime spiritual tradition of our great Gurus, Harmandir Sahib has been emanating the message of love, humanity and compassion.