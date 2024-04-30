Vicky Gounder gang man arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police have nabbed a gangster having links with the Vicky Gounder gang, and seized weapons and heroin. The arrested person has been identified as Surinder Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar. An FIR has been lodged against him. TNS

Licence of 2 agents suspended

Muktsar: The Market Committee, Gidderbaha, has suspended the licence of two commission agents for 15 days for alleged fleecing of farmers. Some farmers at Madhir village focal point had complained in this regard. “During investigation, nearly 7,700 wheat bags were re-checked and it was found that these commission agents had on an average weighed 540 gm excess wheat per bag. Now, the farmers are being paid for the excess weight,” said Balkar Singh, secretary, Market Committee, Gidderbaha. tns

Strike by PSIEC staff

Chandigarh: On a call given by the PSIEC Staff Association, employees on Monday boycotted office work at the Udyog Bhavan in Chandigarh. The employees were protesting against corruption, favouritism and lack of orderliness in corporation work. They alleged that the officers had ‘adjusted their favourites on key posts and the officers of the corporation had been sidelined’.

