Tribune News Service

Nangal, October 2

The police have booked more than 200 persons for blocking traffic for two days on the Nangal-Kalma and Santoshgarh-Kalma Roads in August after a tipper had crushed a resident of Dayapur village.

Those booked include two brothers and wife of the victim. Agitated over this, farm organisations have announced to gherao Nangal police station on October 12.

