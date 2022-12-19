Victory Tower inaugurated in Fazilka in memory of war martyrs

Fazilka, December 18
Lieutenant General Sanjiv Rai, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 10 Corps, inaugurated Victory Tower in Fazilka to commemorate 228 martyrs of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, who laid down their lives in the Fazilka sector, on the second day of two-day Vijay Diwas celebrations.
Constructed at a cost of Rs 39 lakh, 71-ft-high tower has been constructed on the Asafwala War Memorial Complex under the aegis of the Shaheedon Ki Samadhi Committee, which has been looking after one of the magnificent war memorial since 1972. The ashes of 82 jawans of the 4-Jat Regiment, whose collective cremation was performed in the village, has been preserved at the memorial.
Brigadier Maneesh Kumar Jain, Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Dr Senu Duggal, MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna, District and Sessions Judge Jatinder Kaur and SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu laid wreath at the memorial and honoured the family members of the martyrs who came from different states to attend the solemn programme.
Three war veterans Brigadier, Kanwaljit Singh Heera, Colonel MS Gill and Colonel HS Gill share their experience of the war.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched
Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...
Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...
NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled
The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...
Indian-American entrepreneur Tanya Bathija dies after cottage catches fire
Bathija's father woke up early to exercise before work on De...