Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

Chandigarh, September 13

Three members of a family were killed on Phagwara-Chandigarh road on Monday afternoon after a loaded trailer lost balance and fell on its side, crushing the car on the spot.

The tragic mishap was captured by a CCTV camera. The incident took place at Behram on the national highway connecting Phagwara and Chandigarh.

Punjab- Three people were killed in a road accident near Behram on Phagwara-Banga road. 🥺 #Punjab #accidente pic.twitter.com/5roGOZFc32 — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) September 13, 2022

The video shows the loaded 18-wheel trailer taking a sudden turn without slowing down from Banga side. The trailer blocked the way of two cars coming from Phagwara side one of them was totally crushed while the other had a narrow escape.

A couple and their son were in the crushed car and died on the spot.

The three killed in the mishap has been identified as Gurkirpal Singh his wife Ramanjit Kaur and their son Jasmeet Singh, residents of Cheema Khuddian village of Gurdaspur.