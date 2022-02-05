Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, February 4

Video clips showing public dissatisfaction with the government on deliverance are trending big time on the social media.

Need to counter propaganda All our candidates have been told to counter the propaganda against the party. They’ve been told to go all out on the social media with info on development works that our govt undertook. — Harish Chaudhary, Congress leader

For instance, there is a video clip showing women in the constituency of PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu not getting clean potable water. Another shows voters in the constituency of Finance Minister Manpreet Badal questioning him for failing to settle the issue of thermal plant in Bathinda. A clip shows residents of Sansarpur in Jalandhar Cantt criticising Cabinet Minister Pargat Singh over the state of civic amenities in his constituency.

A meme of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal answering a media question on students going abroad has also gone viral, wherein he says “we will get back the students who have gone abroad”. A boy in the clip says: “Now even Kejriwal has started lying. Brother! (Kejriwal) they are not coming back now even if you appoint them DC.”

A former sarpanch of Sansarpur, Sonu Gill, says: “We went to Pargat Singh’s home five to six times and each time he promised an immediate action on the potholed roads. In fact, we were told that Rs 66 crore was sanctioned for the work in 11 villages in our area. Nothing has happened on the ground so far.”

Videos of other candidates who have been questioned by people for non-performance include Congress candidate from Budhlada Ranvir Kaur, Punjab Lok Congress candidate from Amritsar Harjinder Singh Thekedar and the BJP candidate from Nathana.

A spokesperson for the SAD said: “Our candidates are not facing any questions anywhere. We have a long list of achievements be it road infrastructure, airports, education, healthcare or good governance or promoting our culture”.

Hardeep Dakha, sarpanch of Khanwala village in Fazilka, said: “People are saying we don’t need any freebies. They need quality education and healthcare. Politicians have only made false promises, people, particularly youngsters, are more aware now. They are seeking greater accountability and they also show their reaction on the social media.”

#arvind kejriwal #manpreet badal #navjot sidhu #pargat singh